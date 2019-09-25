Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and MPA-elect Ch. Nisar Ali Khan on petition filed for not taking oath of the Punjab Assembly by Nisar.

The petitioner also pleaded the apex court to nullify the notification of ECP declaring Nisar as winning candidate from PP-10.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Shamas Ali Mirza issued notices to ECP and Nisar and sought replies from them within two weeks.

According to details, Farrukh Arif Bhatti Advocate had filed a petition with LHC Rawalpindi Bench and explained that Ch. Nisar Ali Khan has not taken oath as MPA even after the passage of over one year. He requested the court to nullify his winning notification and order re-election in the constituency.

LHC Justice Shamas Ali Mirza accepted the petition for hearing and issued notices to the parties.

It is to be mentioned here that PML-N disgruntled leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was elected as MPA from PP-10 in the elections 2018. However, he has not taken oath so far.

Earlier, Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had also tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly demanding to cancel the membership of Nisar.