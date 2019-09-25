Share:

NEW YORK - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he was extremely disappointed by the world’s silence on the deteriorating Kashmir situation, “not as a prime minister but as a human”.

Khan was addressing the media in New York, where he is leading the Pakistani delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said, “The world would not have stayed quiet, had the same thing happened to 8 million Europeans”.

The prime minister also announced that there will be no talks with India until the article 370 is restored. “After the 5th August, what’s the point in talking now,” he said. “There will be no talks with India until it lifts curfew and restores article 370.”

The prime minister highlighted the situation of eight million Kashmiris who were suffering because of a curfew imposed by Narendra Modi-led government of India.

He further said that his only aim of coming to the UN moot was to highlight the Kashmir issue and put all the facts in front of world leaders. “I have personally met numerous people in New York who couldn’t contact their relatives in Kashmir due to curfew and blanket ban on any kind of cellular or internet services,” he said.

“We know that hospitals aren’t functioning and under Geneva convention, this amounts to war crimes,” he said and added “I also fear that whatever happens in Kashmir, India would blame Pakistan for it,” he said.

“Pakistan is facing many challenges at the moment, internal and external both. India tried to ruin our economy but failed,” he said.

“Finally, the world has realised that Indian forces are committing crimes in the valley and violating human rights violations. Through media, everyone has seen the reality,” PM further said.

“I fear that after the curfew is lifted, there would be a massacre” by the 900,000 Indian troops deployed there,” said the premier.

“We assured them that we will take action if they share any proof on their claim. Before any claim their jets came and bombed us,” he said, adding, “They took our offer as weakness.”

“We tried everything to bring India on the table and resolve issues through dialogue but our every effort proved futile. Modi committed horrifying crimes in Gujarat and how funny it is that he is [now] asking us to stop [alleged] terrorist activities,” PM Imran said.

Commenting over rising tensions between Pakistan and India, PM Imran said he is alarmed by the standoff and spoke to the world leaders, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. “This is the time the world needs to act, because this is the first time after Cuban crisis that the two nuclear powers have come face to face,” he remarked.

He reminded the media that there are 11 UN Security Council resolutions recognising the fact that Kashmir is a disputed territory which give the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir through a plebiscite.

Imran Khan said US President Donald Trump asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran and that he immediately went to speak with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday. “I can’t say anything right now more than this, except that we are trying and mediating,” Khan told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.