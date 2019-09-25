Share:

A report by The Hindu says top officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday discussed various aspects of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and its implementation when the two Union Territories come into existence on October 31.

This was the second consecutive meeting among top officials, who have not attempted to consult Kashmiri leaders, even those that have represented the Valley in democratic governing bodies in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

As per the Act, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central service officers of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre will continue to serve in the two successor UTs while new recruits of these services will be allocated the Arunachal Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

India's brazen moves to push ahead its agenda for Kashmir have met with international condemnation. Within India, human-rights activists, media organisations, and the Indian National Congress has also taken a stand against the Modi-led BJP government, calling its latest action in Kashmir "unconstitutional".