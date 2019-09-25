Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday said that any misadventure by the enemy shall have serious consequences for regional peace as the Pakistan Armed Forces were fully prepared to respond to any aggression regardless of cost.

The Army said that accusations of infiltration/presence of alleged terrorist camps in Pakistan by India are a pretext for a false-flag operation/misadventure.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said, “Accusations of infiltration/presence of alleged terrorist camps are pretext for a false flag operation/misadventure which if tried shall have serious consequences for regional peace. Pak Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression/misadventure regardless of cost.”

Terming Indian army chief Bipin Rawat’s statement irresponsible, the army spokesperson added that such acts are an expression of frustration due to New Delhi’s failure in Occupied Kashmir.

“Irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about AJ&K are expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle situation in IOJ&K and attempts to divert world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of IOJ&K,” he said. The ISPR said that these allegations are New Delhi’s

attempt to divert the world attention from Indian state terrorism and the lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

Days earlier, the Indian army chief, in an irresponsible statement, had alleged that a terror camp in Balakot had been reactivated and 500 militants were waiting to infiltrate India.

NO ‘TERROR CAMP’ IN BALAKOT: FO

Foreign Office yesterday categorically rejected Indian army chief Bipin Rawat’s allegations that alleged ‘terror camps’ were operational against India.

Responding to General Rawat’s accusations, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said the claim was “completely baseless.”

He emphasised that the Indian allegations of “infiltration” from Pakistan reflected a desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

“India would succeed neither in misleading the world community through these diversionary tactics nor will India be able to hide its unabated state-terrorism in Kashmir,” he added.

Dr Faisal drew attention to the fact that, in 2019, Indian ceasefire violations had caused huge human toll resulting in the death of 26 civilians and injuries to 124 others.

“The insincerity and lack of credibility of Indian statements is further exposed by the fact that India severely hinders the functioning of the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan and limits the free and unhampered mobility of its personnel, which is in complete contrast with Pakistan’s approach of allowing full facilitation of their free movement,” he said.

Dr Faisal said India’s belligerent rhetoric and actions were a threat to regional peace and stability. “We hope the international community would take due cognizance and urge India to act responsibly and refrain from steps that only serve to vitiate an already tense environment,” he added.

Separately, Dr Faisal also rejected baseless messages in the social media regarding Pakistan’s campaign in Geneva highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. “The situation has become particularly dire since the imposition of the curfew in Kashmir on 4th August,” he said in a statement.

The spokesperson highlighted the Joint Statement by a cross-regional group of more than 50 countries which demanded India to “immediately lift the curfew /lockdown; end the use of force including the use of pellet guns; release all political prisoners; and implement recommendations of UN Reports on Jammu and Kashmir.”

“The Joint Statement is a mechanism which is being used in the Human Rights Council to express the collective voice of member and non member states of the Human Rights Council,” he said.

Faisal said that a number of statements had been made by different regional/political groups, UN member states and the International Non-Governmental organisations on the worsening human rights situation in Kashmir.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights - expressing her serious concern - also reported on the current grave human rights situation in held Kashmir, he reminded.

“From amongst the various options available to us, a considered decision was taken in favour of a Joint Statement with cross-regional wide support. No voting has taken place at this session of the Human Rights Council to date. Any speculation in this regard is, therefore, completely specious and fictitious,” he said.

The spokesperson said: “Considering the actions taken by India in Occupied Kashmir transgress all limits of legality, human rights and humanitarian norms, Pakistan will remain relentless in its efforts to seek measures to alleviate the suffering of the Kashmiri people.”

Due to Pakistan’s efforts, he said, “Kashmir has today been acknowledged as the situation of immense concern at the Human Rights Council as it will at the United Nations General Assembly.”