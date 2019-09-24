Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jonah Hill is in talks to join ‘The Batman’. The 35-year-old star is said to have entered negotiations with Warner Bros. about taking on the role of a villain in Matt Reeves’ comic book blockbuster, in which Robert Pattinson is to play the titular superhero character.

Sources have told Collider he is likely to portray the Riddler if he joins the motion picture.

It has previously been speculated that Hill could play Penguin in the film series, but Riddler is expected to be the first villain role cast.

Jeffrey Wright is said to be in talks to play Commissioner James Gordon in the movie.

But Pattinson’s Batman doesn’t ever look likely to come face-to-face with Joaquin Phoenix’s version of Joker, who he plays in the film of the same name.

Todd Phillips gave a resounding ‘’no’’ when asked if he sees the two characters coming together.

He said: ‘’No, definitely not.

‘’Oddly, in the states, comic books are our Shakespeare it seems, and you can do many, many versions of ‘Hamlet’.

‘’There will be many more jokers, I’m sure, in the future.’’

Pattinson received a backlash following the news he had signed up to play the Caped Crusader - but later admitted he was expecting ‘’a lot worse’’, and was more ‘’upset’’ that the news leaked early.