KARACHI - A delegation comprising PTI members of Sindh and National Assemblies led by senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Aftab Siddiqui visited the K-Electric Head Office for a meeting with senior officials.

The delegation included Member National Assembly Aftab Jahangir, Provincial Assembly members Khurram Sher Zaman, Shahzad Qureshi and Labor Wing Tauqeer Ahmed, while other senior officials including Arshad Iftikhar, Ahsan Anis, Wahid Asghar, Zahra Mehdi were also present along with K-Electric management.

Following the meeting, the PTI delegation also held a press conference outside the K-Electric building. Aftab Siddiqui expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of K-Electric, saying that in 11 years, the company could not improve its performance to a satisfactory level, nor did it make any investment in the city. Long periods of loadshedding in extreme heat are unbearable for citizens, he said.

“The city is already engulfed by dengue and various ailments, with loadshedding from K-Electric plaguing its citizens with double punishment, especially in the District West, with announced and unannounced loadshedding,” he added.

Siddiqui said when Nepra in its investigation blamed most of the electrification deaths of civilians on K-Electric, what was the reason why their relatives had not yet been paid compensation. He demanded that K Electric provide an amount so that he could reach some closure with the consent of the survivors. He also demanded that the matter be resolved soon.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that our citizens were killed in large numbers by the negligence of the “murderers” outside the building where we were located. He said that K-Electric should install streetlights on all its polls in the city to eliminate the darkness from the city, for this purpose, K-Electric will tell us the costs and requirements so that this can be discussed with the relevant agencies.

Shahzad Qureshi said that we were standing with the people of Karachi; will not leave the citizens at the mercy of K-Electric. If the matter was not resolved then they would approach the federal government to help the citizens in getting their rights.

The KE officials assured it would address loadshedding and other complaints.