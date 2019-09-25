Share:

LAHORE - The administration King Edward Medical University (KEMU) administration on Tuesday made two teams of professors for Mirpur to take part in earthquake relief operation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale shook Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country, killing at least 22 people and injuring 160 others, besides flattening hundreds of homes and buildings and rupturing roads.

The first team will be led by Prof Ameer Afzal (professor of surgery) and it will consist of an associate professor and four assistant professors.

The team will be equipped with sufficient quantities of emergency medicines. The necessary coordination/communication is being ensured through the administration of Mirpur Medical College.

After the feedback of 1st team, the 2nd team will be ready in the lead of Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali. It will consist of consultants from all specialities if necessary.