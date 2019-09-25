Share:

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday advised legislators in the National Assembly to expedite a public contact campaign in order to spread awareness regarding the prevention steps against dengue virus.

The decision was taken in a high-level session chaired by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza here today. The session was attended by NA lawmakers Khurrum Nawaz, Ali Awan and other senior

While giving the number of dengue patients, Dr Mirza said that 197 people were admitted in government hospitals and 63 in private hospitals. Special dengue-wards, he added, are established in all the hospitals across the federal capital Islamabad.

He further said that health teams are consistently working to areas spotted as breeding ground for dengue larvae.

Earlier on Tuesday, the number of dengue patients had jumped to 2,721 in Punjab, during the current year, said provincial health department.

According to the report prepared by the Punjab health department, as many as 292 cases of dengue were reported in the last 24 hours. 106 cases were reported in Rawalpindi and 145 were reported in the federal capital. The death toll due to dengue illness has soared to 13 in the province in the last two months, reads the report.