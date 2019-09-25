Share:

According to a report by Bangladeshi-daily The Daily Star, the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the international community assured Bangladesh of remaining engaged in the efforts to solve Rohingya crisis so that forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals can return to their homeland with safety, security and dignity.

“The world community have shown their full solidarity with Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue and said that Myanmar nationals must be repatriated to their homeland,” he said.

Dr Momen said this at a press briefing at Bangabandhu Auditorium of Bangladesh Permanent Mission in New York on Tuesday evening.

He said Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad, OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen and Saudi Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf as well as ministers and representatives of different countries including the USA, the UK, Canada, Germany, Belgium, European Union, the Netherlands, Turkey, Sweden, Singapore, Kuwait, Serbia, the Philippines and Gambia came up with their assurance of extending support to Bangladesh regarding Rohingya repatriation.

Dr Momen also said that China's help is being enlisted on-the-ground to force the government of Myanmar to resettle the Rohingya. Dr Momen said that the Myanmar government has been 'insincere' in its efforts to resettle Rohingya refugees, so the added pressure of China may lead to more successful reparation efforts.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad also commended Bangladesh's efforts in hosting more than a million refugees from Myanmar.

On the situation in the Rakhine state, he said bluntly: ""Let's start by calling a spade a spade. What happened in the Rakhine state is genocide. What took place were mass killings, systematic rape and other gross violations of human rights."

Malaysia also hosts 100,000 Rohingya refugees, although Dr Mahathir said that the refugee problem in Malaysia was nothing compared to the million in Bangladesh.

Dr Mahathir also accused Myanmar of doing nothing to resettle the Rohingya, who he said were languishing in camps set up for internally-displaced persons in the Rakhine state.

On the failure of two previous attempts for reparations, Dr Mahathir said that it was obvious that the safety of the Rohingya was not guaranteed in the Rakhine state, as violence against the Rohingya has continued even in 2019.

"We will continue to help the Rohingyas within our means and capacity," he pledged.

In a message to other countries, Dr Mahathir said: "We hope others would also join us and Bangladesh in our resolve to end the miseries that have befallen the Rohingyas. We need to put an end to the crisis, and we need to do it now."