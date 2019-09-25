Share:

KANDHKOT - MNA Ihsanur Rahman Mazari on Tuesday visited sites of various ongoing development works and schemes in different cities of Kashmore. He was accompanied by ACs, executive engineers, engineers, contractors and other concerned officials. He reviewed ongoing projects such as girls degree college, boys college, Kashmore library, various under-construction roads and bridges of the city and other projects. He expressed satisfaction over the pace of work of development projects. Later, he visited various sections of Civil Hospital Kashmore and also inspected attendance register, essential equipments and medicine room where patients had complained regarding lack of medicines and vaccines in the hospital. He expressed his anger and strictly directed the officials to provide proper medicines and vaccines to citizens of Kashmore. Talking to media persons, Ihsan said that we had been taking practical steps to provide civic amenities particularly water, education, health and other to the citizens of Kashmore.