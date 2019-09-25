Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan and the provincial government to submit a response on October 15 on a petition

against mobile phone ban in the police stations.

According to details, LHC Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the petition. The applicant took the stand that the police authorities have stopped people from carrying the phones inside the police stations.

“There have been three deaths in police custody during one week”, petitioner firmly stated.

The petition stated that the police, instead of preventing brutality, have prevented people from carrying mobile phones inside police stations. It further read that even the video of custodial death was uploaded by a police personnel. The decision of IG Punjab is contrary to the human rights, it read.

Additional Advocate General Punjab sought a one-month deferral from the court on the matter. The court expressed anger and wondered if people should be left on the mercy of the police for a whole month.

“Police want their brutality not to be exposed?” the court asserted.

The petitioner requested the court to reject the decision of IG Punjab on banning mobile phones in the police stations, on which the court sought a response from the Punjab government and the IG.