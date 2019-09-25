Share:

ISLAMABAD - The NAB on Tuesday recovered over 70 files related to properties of Liaquat Ali Khan Qaimkhani, former Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture in Pakistan, along with a laptop and other important documents during the second raid at his residence in Karachi, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The sources said that the NAB Rawlapindi team raided Qaimkhani’s house in Karachi on Tuesday and recovered important files and his laptop from secret drawers which he had pointed out during the raid. They said that NAB team has sent laptop to laboratory for its forensic to get access to its data. They said it has been proved that Qaimkhani has bought several properties in different countries on the name of his family members.

The sources claimed that the NAB team has also written letters to different departments and banks to seek assets details of Qaimkhani family members. They mentioned NAB team has decided to write letters under Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) to the authorities of different countries for seeking record of assets of Qaimkhani.

On September 19, 2019, the NAB Rawalpindi investigation team had arrested Liaquat Qaimkhani during a raid at his house in Karachi and recovered eight luxury cars, prize bonds and latest arms in connection with the fake bank accounts case and shifted him to Rawalpindi.

According to details, NAB also recovered over Rs 24 billion, arrested 39 accused persons, placed the names of 41 accused on Exit Control List, filed six corruption references and authorized 21 inquiries and 12 investigations in fake bank accounts scam.