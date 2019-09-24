Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services on Tuesday said that above 9,000 dengue cases had so far been reported from the country, adding that there was no shortage of medicines and dengue kits in the capital hospitals.

Dr Zafar Mirza said this in a press briefing held here on current dengue situation in the country. While giving update on dengue situation he said that Punjab province was leading in the reported cases with 2,827 patients, out of which 84 percent were reported from Potohar region.

Further, he said that 2474 cases had been reported from Sindh with 95 percent from Karachi. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 2,760 cases have been reported while from Balochistan, 1780 cases have been reported, he said. Total reported case of dengue remained 9,841 in the country, he said.

He said that special measures had been taken in government hospitals of Islamabad including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Services Government (FGS) Polyclinic hospital, Federal General Hospital (FGH) and National Institute of Rehabilitation (NIRM).

Dr Zafar Mirza added that there was no shortage of medicines or dengue testing tool kits in the capital hospitals and doctors were also available round the clock for treatment of the patients.

He said that the dengue prevention activities are also going on in the city and fumigation is continued in areas from where maximum cases were reported.

The SAPM said that in the capital city, a large number of cases were being reported from G sectors and fumigation teams were effectively working there.

He said that along with availability of anti-dengue medicines in the hospitals there is also no shortage of insecticides to kill the dengue larva. He said that anti dengue insecticides were purchased from special grant.

Dr Zafar Mirza also said that government at federal level had made 16 basic health units (BHUs) of the city functional and they were also dealing with the dengue patients.

He said that the BHUs had referral system and medical professionals appointed there had been properly guided for referring the patient to major hospitals of the city.

He said that emergency timings in the hospitals had also been increased and medical professionals are also available in emergency in evening shifts also.

He added that private hospitals had been taken into loop to provide special space to dengue patients in time of need and hospitals have agreed to provide beds to dengue patients.

He said that so far government run hospitals are accommodating every patient.

Dr Zafar Mirza also said that a hotline has been established and citizens can contact on 051921680, 0519212601 regarding dengue information where doctors will be available round the clock.

As per recent statistics, so far 5,300 dengue suspects were brought in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences above 2,000 were diagnosed positive with virus and 50 were still admitted.

Meanwhile, 4,000 were brought in Polyclinic hospital, above 500 were diagnosed positive and 40 were admitted in the hospital.