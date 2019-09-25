Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Rehman Malik yesterday said that the Pak-China relations were unbreakable.

In a meeting with Pang Chunxue, Deputy Chief of Mission of China and Minister Counsellor in Pakistan, the PPP leader that said the Bhutto family had laid the foundation of the every growing Pak-China friendship.

He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari took the Pak-China ties to new heights. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said, was a great achievement of the PPP as the party worked hard on the project with China.

Both discussed in detail the bilateral relations, regional current situation and progress on CPEC and reiterated that China and Pakistan stand committed to successful completion of the mega project.

Senator Malik thanked China for the help and support to Pakistan in difficult moments and termed China as ‘all weathers friend of Pakistan.’

The PPP lawmaker said that CPEC guarantees progress, peace, stability and prosperity for the entire region and both the countries are committed towards the successful completion of CPEC.

He said that the first phase of CPEC was already completed and wished for the smooth completion of next phases.

They expressed that CPEC was playing an exemplary role in expanding the people-to-people contact and enhancing the Sino-Pak multi-sector cooperation. Senator Malik welcomed Pang Chunxue and extended his best wishes on her appointment as Deputy Chief of Mission of China and Minister Counsellor in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a 24-member delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tuesday left for China to participate in an event being convened by the Communist Party of China.

A statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department said that the delegation, before leaving for China, met with PTI Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani and got detailed instructions from him regarding the visit to China. Zahid Hussain Kazmi, the Vice President of PTI, was also present in the meeting.

Kayani said on the occasion that China was a loyal friend of Pakistan and cooperation between the Communist Party of China and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was entering into a new era.

He said that the Chinese Communist Party was a good example of a modern political party about which the delegates should learn.

“We are grateful to the leadership of the Communist Party especially the Chinese ambassador for designing a special programme for PTI”, he said adding that learning from Chinese experience they should devise ways and means to political development.

The 24-member delegation led by Qazi Ahmad Akbar will stay in China for 15 days.

During stay in China, the delegation will be briefed on the political, administrative and economic experiences of the Chinese with special focus on Belt and Road Initiative.