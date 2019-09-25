Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th session of the UN General Assembly and thanked the Iranian leadership for expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights.

Both sides reviewed their bilateral relations and discussed regional developments, a PM House statement issued here Tuesday said.

The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen good neighbourly relations with Iran and build mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas.

He thanked the Iranian leadership, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights.

The Prime Minister also discussed the current situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, created by India‘s unilateral and illegal actions that pose a grave risk to regional peace and security. Speaking on the gross human rights violations in IOJ&K, the Prime Minister emphasised the urgent need to lift curfew and other restrictions imposed on Kashmiri population for 50 days.

Both sides agreed to fast track implementation of the bilateral agreements, concluded during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran, earlier this year.

PM meets Egyptian President

Prime Minister Imran Khan met President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of 74th UN General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday. The two leaders on this occasion agreed to promote multi-faceted bilateral cooperation in diverse area, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The Prime Minister apprised the Egyptian President of the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the human rights violations there. The Egyptian President expressed his keen interest in benefiting from Pakistan’s experience of dealing with security issues.

PM briefs NZ PM on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday. The Prime Minister and his New Zealand counterpart exchanged views on the challenge of anti-Muslim sentiment and Islamophobia, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

He also briefed her on the plight of Kashmiris and the danger of a massacre. Once the curfew was lifted in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IO&JK), a big crisis would ensue, he added. The Prime Minister appreciated her leadership after the attacks on the mosques in New Zealand.

Meeting with Italian PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York and briefed him on the legal, humanitarian and peace and security dimension of the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, a PM House statement issued here said.

The Prime Minister called for the immediate lifting of all restrictions including the curfew, release of all prisoners, stop in the use of pellet guns, and respect for the human rights of Kashmiri people. He also underlined the importance of the international community acting urgently to ward off threats to peace and security and facilitate peaceful resolution of the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the bilateral context the two sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in the political, trade and economic, defence production, cultural and educational domains.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan met President of Ethiopia Mrs Sahle-Work Zewde on the sidelines of 74th UN General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday.

Both sides discussed various measures to further enhance bilateral relationship, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.