TOBA TEK SINGH-The Gojra Saddr Police recovered a youth who was allegedly kidnapped for ransom by some suspects.

Police had received information that abductee Shamrez, resident of Chak 181/GB Arayan Wali was tied with ropes and kept in a room of a poultry farm in Chak 369/JB Jodha Nagri by the captivators who were demanding ransom money from parents of the youth.

The police collected call data of the cellphone numbers the suspects used for calling parents of the abductee and traced location of the kidnappers. The police carried out a raid on the poultry farm but accused persons managed to escape. The police, however, recovered Shamrez. The police also seized illicit arms from the poultry farm and launched further investigation.

Addressing a press conference here in Pirmahal on Tuesday, they urged the alleged kidnapper(s) to demand what they wanted and get from them against the return of their children.

Muhammad Shoaib, father of kidnapped four-year-old girl Arosha and Muhammad Taimoor, father of three-year-old Abdul Hanan along with mothers of both the children announced that they will take no action against the abductors if their children are returned to them by the kidnappers voluntarily.