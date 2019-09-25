Share:

SHARAQPUR - A teenage boy was sexually assaulted by a prayer leader (Imam) of a local mosque for the past four years here in Phiryanwala village in the suburbs of Sharaqpur here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 13-year-old Usman, son of Muhammad Ameen, resident of Phiryanwala Village, had been learning Islamic education and Quran from an Islamic education centre established at Majid Al-Farooqia from Qari Abdul Hameed for the past four years. The teenager was also acquiring electric skills to become an electrician.

The victim came to his home and divulged to his parents that Qari Abdul Hameed had been victimising him sexually for the last four years. He told his dumbstruck parents that the Qari used to call him (boy) to his home where he would sexually exploit him with the threats of dire consequences if the boy informed anybody about the ugly episode.Usman told his parents that he could no more bear this humiliation, asking them to help him steer out of this situation. Following the disclosure, the victim’s father Muhammad Ameen approached the police and got registered a case against Qari Abdul Hameed. The police have arrested him and started further investigation.

Parents for kids recovery

TOBA TEK SINGH-Parents of two kidnapped minor children of Pirmahal have demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to order the police to expedite efforts for recovery of recover their children.