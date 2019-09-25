Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has called for all-out efforts to eradicate the fatal malady of polio from the country and to make Pakistan a polio-free country.

Speaking during a presentation by Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar bin Atta, here Tuesday, the President under­scored that polio eradication is one of the government’s top priorities and all measures should be taken to eliminate polio from the country.

The President said, We must work collectively to overcome com­munity resistance, build awareness and risk perception of the virus, and to build stronger healthcare systems across Pakistan to eradi­cate Polio from the country.”

Atta informed the meeting that keeping in view the significant rise in number of polio cases in the country, the Government, in collab­oration with all provinces, has dou­bled its efforts to curb the spread of this fatal virus.

The President underlined the need for effective use of social media as well as cable TV to make people aware about the conse­quences of this fatal disease.

He also urged all the stakehold­ers to involve the political repre­sentatives of the respective areas, where the cases are mostly report­ed, to play their role in convincing people for administering polio drops to the children.

The meeting was attended by all the health partners including UNICEF, WHO, Rotary Club and Melinda Gates Foundation. Spe­cial Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, and pro­vincial chief secretaries were also present on the occasion.