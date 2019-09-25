Share:

SIALKOT-A large number of people, majority of them students of local schools and colleges, on Tuesday attacked ransacked a private hospital’s emergency, OPD, pharmacies and doctors’ rooms in protest against the death of a youth allegedly due to the negligence of doctors in the private hospital here.

Building of the private hospital situated on Commissioner Road Sialkot was ransacked by the mob.

On the occasion, the protesting people informed that the village Patwaal-Chaprar based youth 20-year-old Khurram Rafiq was brought to the private hospital. “Doctors at the hospital suggested urgent nose surgery of the patient for some nose disorders. But, the victim Khurram died during his operation,” they claimed. The victim’s heirs alleged that their beloved son died due to anaesthesia overdose during the surgery.

Sudden death of the patient infuriated his heirs and the people belonging to his villages. After hearing about the death, a large number of people, most of them were students of local schools and colleges, gathered outside the hospital attacked the building of the private hospital. They broke windowpanes, ransacked furniture and thrashed the hospital staff. They also ransacked the hospital’s pharmacies, OPDs and emergency departments and even offices of the doctors.

The hospital management avoided comment on the death of the patient and subsequent ransacking by the protesters.

Later, the protesters staged a sit-in at Sialkot city’s congested Allama Iqbal Chowk against the death, “what they alleged” due to the negligence of the doctors of the private hospital. They placed the victim’s dead body on the road and chanted slogans against the management of the private hospital.

They demanded registration of a murder case against the accused doctors. Meanwhile, local police said that police have not yet received any formal application from both sides (from the management of the private hospital and the victim’s family) for registration of case.

NGO HONOURS TOPPERS WITH PRIZES

Local NGO “Farrukh Zahur Education Foundation” on Tuesday distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificate to brilliant students of local schools and colleges for their good performance in curriculum and extra-curriculum activities.

Host Faisal Zahur informed that the NGO hosted the prestigious ceremony at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here.

Chairman University of Sialkot Faisal Manzur and CEO Rehan Younas were the chief guests on the occasion. They lauded performance of the brilliant students and termed precious asset and bright future of the nation and country.