KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said neither provincial nor federal governments were serious in rehabilitation of Karachi Circular Railway. The land control in Karachi was 60 percent with the federal government and 30 percent with provincial government and therefore it was the responsibility of these governments to take part in the cleanliness and development of the city. He expressed these views while addressing to the members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry. Mayor Karachi on this occasion asked senior journalists and anchors to come and see how this city was being devastated.

“No one owns Karachi and the people are become hopeless and they have hopes with the business community and industrialists to use their influence on the provincial and federal government for solution of Karachi problems. No country or city could progress unless making third tier government powerful. KMC should get a percent from the import taxes,” the mayor added.

He said the governor house received one billion rupees for city fire brigade two months ago however no further action was taken. He said garbage was a big issue in the city and we are fully cooperating in the cleanliness drive initiated by the chief minister Sindh.

He said the local revenues were withheld by the Sindh government or given to the districts. The Prime Minister had promised to give Rs25billion package for Karachi and since then six months have passed, and now this should be implemented without further delay.

The president of FPCCI Daroo Khan Achakzai, senior vice president Khalid Tawab, Ikhtiyar Baig and former president S.M Munir also spoke on this occasion.