LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan left a remarkable influence on the world leaders through his highly intelligent discourse and adept diplomatic overtures on the sidelines of UNGAsession over the last two days. This was stated by Khawaja Aamer Raza, PTI Punjab Deputy Secretary for Information on Tuesday. He said the PM talk with the Council of Foreign Relations was exceptional as the members got thrilled and loudly applauded his clarity of thought on Pak-US relations. “The PM elaborated how Pakistan suffered after joining the US-led war on terror. He praised the deep-rooted Sino-Pak relations and admired China’s efforts to alleviate poverty by steering 700 million Chinese out of poverty. He talked about how China helped his newly elected party deal with the economic emergency by giving funds to stabilise the country’s foreign reserves. This means the Chinese government trusts PTI’s policies on CPEC,” Aamer said, adding rumours about shelving CPEC projects are baseless. He said that body language of PM during his meeting with President Donald Trump was a testimony to his great leadership and integrity. He said Imran Khan clearly spoke about lifting siege in Indian-occupied Kashmir and asked President Trump to play his due role. He said Imran Khan’s meeting with world leaders, including heads of states and governments of Britain, Turkey, Italy, Iran and Switzerland, are of great importance in making a diplomatic headway on Kashmir before his speech at the UNGA.