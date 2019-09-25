Share:

A public holiday was declared in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir on September 25 after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday killed 22 people and injured more than three hundred. Meanwhile, the educational institutions will remain closed for two days.

The epicentre of the 5.8-magnitude quake, which was also felt in other parts of the country, was near Azad Kashmir’s city of Mirpur, roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Jhelum in Punjab.

Several houses, shops and buildings collapsed in different parts of Azad Kashmir, whereas, images obtained from the affected areas show massive cracks on roads. Rescue teams have rushed to the spot and emergency has been declared at all the hospitals. Meanwhile, mobile service has also been affected in the area.