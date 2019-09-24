Share:

RAWALPINDI - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi on Tuesday confirmed that marks of son of PTI leader and Punjab Minister for Colonies Fiaz-ul-Hassan Chohan in Physics practical were jacked up by 16.

In its inquiry report, the board recommended action against head examiner and officials of the secrecy branch under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006 while cancelling the result.

Marks of Fahad Hassan were increased in his physics practical exam by a teacher to improve his results from 14 to 30. He had obtained 769 marks in his intermediate exams, but the result of his physics paper was withheld after it came in media that his marks were increased due to pressure of his father.

There were reports that BISE Rawalpindi Chairman Ghulam Dastagir allegedly increased Hassan’s marks in the result of annual Intermediate Examination 2019.

However, BISE Rawalpindi Chairman Ghulam Dastagir denied the allegation in a statement on Tuesday and said that he had no involvement in the matter.

He said that inquiry had been launched and it had been made public after approval of the legal advisers of the board. He said that he would take departmental action against all those who had been involved in the scam. He said that the inquiry report held dead examiner and some officials of secrecy branch responsible and the action would be taken against all of them as per the law. He said that the extra number had been reversed and the result will be issued with old numbers.

Punjab Minister for Colonies Fiaz-ul-Hassan Chohan told media that he did not ask anyone to give extra marks to his son. “After the issue came on media, I submitted written request to board chairman to hold inquiry into the issue,” he said. “I never pressurise any board official or chairman to give favour to my son in practical papers. The inquiry report already given clean chit to me,” he said and added that it was an attempt to malign his reputation.

On the other hand, the sources in the board said that the inquiry report held board officials responsible for giving extra number to son of PTI’s minister but how come it possible that head examiner gave extra numbers without any pressure.

They said that the head examiner gave extra marks to minister’s son without any pressure and why he did not give him good marks during examination. They said that the number of the candidate was less but he was given extra marks after examination raised questions about the involvement of the minister.