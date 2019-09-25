Share:

LAHORE - American Consul General Catherine Rodriguez called on Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House on Tuesday.

They discussed bilateral matters, Kashmir issue and PM Imran Khan’s visit to the US.

Sarwar said relations between Pakistan and America entered a new phase after the meetings between President Trump and PM Khan.

Stressing that resolution of Kashmir issue was vital for regional peace, the governor said that America had a pivotal role to play.

“America should play its role in lifting curfew from Kashmir and stopping India from torturing Kashmiris,” he said.

Sarwar appreciated President Trump’s compliment for Pakistan’s peace efforts. He termed Trump-Imran meeting a success in the context of Kashmir issue and Afghan peace process.

Also, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar attended re- launching of Girl Guides and Boy Scouts, organised by the Pakistan Private Schools Federation at Alhamra. Governor’s wife Parveen Sarwar, President all Pakistan Private School Federation Kashif Mirza, Chairman of University of Lahore Awais Rauf also participated in the event.