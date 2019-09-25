Share:

ISLAMABAD - The larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) would hear the judicial notice to determine the exact length of a life sentence on October 2.

Postponing the hearing of an appeal filed by a man sentenced to life imprisonment over terrorism charges, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that a larger bench had been constituted to determine the duration of life imprisonment.

He remarked that the bench would decide whether the imprisonment period would be 25 years or for life. “This case would be heard after the decision by the larger bench,” he added while postponing the hearing.

It is worth mentioning here that the apex court had decided to determine the period of life imprisonment while hearing a case of Haroonur Rasheed versus the state.