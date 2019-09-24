Share:

New York-Two-time Academy and three-time Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s proudly reveals her latest animation film, ‘Sitara’: Let girls dream which opened in theaters in New York on September 23rd.

The fifteen-minute animated short film chronicles the life of a young girl whose dream of being a pilot is crushed when she is forced into child marriage.

Written and directed by Sharmeen, Sitara: Let girls dream takes the audience on a journey through the old city of Lahore where a fourteen-year old girl, Pari, dreams of becoming a pilot. Her story is told through the perspective of her six-year-old sister Mehr, who is unaware of the traditions and barriers that lay in the path of women from her family. It is a story about the burdens of a family and the impact of a culture where girls are still struggling to fully realize their dreams. ‘Sitara’ is a silent film no dialogues which embodies this struggle.

“Young girls everywhere still face considerable hurdles in achieving their dreams. ‘Sitara’ embodies that struggle, it is a story of Pari, a young girl who dreams of becoming a pilot and is robbed of it. For me, Sitara is more than a film, it is a movement that we want to start across the world, that encourages parents to invest in their girls’ dreams, encouraging them to free their girls from the burdens of early marriage,”said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The music for ‘Sitara’ has been composed by Emmy Award-Winning composer Laura Karpman. Recorded and mixed at the world’s most famous and iconic studio, Abbey Road studios, Karpman’s score has been paramount in bringing the film’s story and characters to life.