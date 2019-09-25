Share:

LAHORE - All-rounder Zohaib Khan’s unbeaten 244-ball 110 helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secure a draw against Sindh in the second round match of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the UBL Sports Complex. The 35-year-old build on his overnight 70 to score 40 runs more in 95 balls. In his overall stay of 322 minutes on the crease, Zohaib smashed 10 fours. Resuming their innings on 296 for six, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared on 355 for eight despite being 121 runs behind of Sindh’s 476 for nine, which they scored after being put into bat by the visiting team. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, collected three batting points for being at 300 for six in 110 overs. Earlier in the match, Sindh had secured four batting points for crossing the 350-run mark in 110 overs in their first innings. Both teams bagged two bowling points and five points for drawing the match. Taking their second turn, the home side scored 81 for one in 30 overs. Their only wicket to fall was Khurram Manzoor (4). Omair Bin Yousuf, the centurion of the previous innings, and Saad Ali batted at 34 and 40 when both captains shook their hands. This goes down as the second consecutive draw for both sides.