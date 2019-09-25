Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 78.03 points (0.25%) to close at 31829.24 points. A total of 88,807,620 shares were traded compared to the trade of 86,617,880 shares during the last trading day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.883 billion compared to Rs3.868 billion during last trading day. Out of 341 companies, share prices of 183 companies recorded increase while 137 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 17,677,000 shares and price per share of Rs14.74, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 4,597,500 and price per share of Rs3.24 and Fauji CementXD with a volume of 2,992,000 and price per share of Rs 12.62. The top advancer was Nestle PakistanXD with the increase of Rs107.24 per share, closing at Rs5750 while Colgate PalmXD was runner up with the increase of Rs101.85 per share, closing at Rs2138.85. The top decliners were Canofi-Aventis with the decrease of Rs24.25 per share, closing at Rs470 and Murree Brewery with the decrease of Rs6.54 per share closing at Rs688.45.