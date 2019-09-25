Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Director USAID Kevin C Sharp Tuesday visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and showed keen interest in various sections of the Alhamra Art Centre. According to a spokesperson, during the meeting, LAC Board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Provincial Director USAID Punjab Kevin C Sharp agreed on people-to-people contacts to further strengthen bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural activities. Chairperson BoG Muneeza Hashmi, along with Executive Director Ather Ali, briefed the USAID director about Alhamra Art Gallery, Academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak and Cultural activities at the council. Kevin C Sharp said that the diplomatic relations between the USA and Pakistan spanned over many years and she believed that both the countries were trying their best to increase bilateral relationship. The visiting official appreciated the hard work being done by Alhamra Arts Council. The LAC chairperson said that it was the key objective of the LAC to promote country’s “colorful culture and wonderful traditions in the world and make the world believe that Pakistan is a great place to visit”. Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that the LAC was striving to enhance cooperation in the field of art, literature and culture with all countries around the world.