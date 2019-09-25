Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has said that laxity in anti-dengue campaign would not be tolerated in any case and stern action would be taken against negligent officers and officials. Presiding over a meeting at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary said that the Punjab government has adopted zero tolerance policy regarding delinquency in anti-dengue measures, adding that rusty human resource is not acceptable in the present emergency situation. He mentioned that four filter clinics are fully functional at basic health unit (BHU) Kotha Kalan, Dhok Kala Khan, Dhok Matkal and Baraf Khana Chowk and more eight would be working soon. These filter clinics would ease burden on the main hospitals in Rawalpindi and only confirmed dengue patients would be referred to big hospitals after diagnosis and medical tests, he added. He directed all the allied departments to carry out larviciding, considering it a service to humanity and share only correct facts and figures so that remedial steps could be ensured in time. He also issued instructions regarding holding regular dengue review meetings at tehsil level and improving surveillance, monitoring and reporting. Later, the Chief Secretary visited BHU Kotha Kalan and reviewed provision of medical facilities there. He ordered that best healthcare be ensured at all BHUs.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that health and education are priorities of the government. He stated that collective and concerted efforts should be made to eradicate dengue once and for all. “People’s cooperation is vital in efforts to overcome this disease and there is a need to enhance awareness in this regard,” he added. Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (r) Saqib Zafar told the meeting that efforts are underway to control dengue and progress is being reviewed regularly at morning and evening daily.

He said that at present 494 confirmed dengue patients are under treatment in hospitals of Rawalpindi. During last 24 hours total 307 dengue patients were reported and 271 were discharged from hospitals, he maintained. The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Chakwal, Attock and officers concerned