ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday vowed launching an operation against manufacturers of substandard cosmetics, calling the same a threat for environment.

She was addressing a seminar held in connection with Global Climate Strike at FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences. The seminar was arranged by the FAST-NU Islamabad campus in collaboration with the capital administration under Global Climate Strike.

A statement issued by the FAST-NU said that Zartaj Gul attended the event as the chief guest while she was accompanied by FAST-NU Assistant Professor Usman Chaudhry; actor and director Usman Mukhtar and Maryam Shabbir.

Addressing the seminar, the minister of state said that her ministry was going to request the PM to declare Climate Emergency across the country while she also urged the youth to come up united against the menace of pollution to protect the environment for healthy living. She said that Global Strike had been launched to compel developed countries and large scale corporations to control the emission of greenhouse gases. According to her despite of the criticism government’s billion tree tsunami projects is underway and is one of the success stories of the government.

Quoting different international news organizations, minister of state said that by different surveys it was reported that 60% of Pakistanis know nothing about climate change, however, the way our youth has proven all such claims wrong by responding to this call in full letter & spirit.

FAST-NU Assistant Professor Usman Chaudhry opened the seminar by sharing the concept of Global Climate Strike. He said that we need to understand there is no Planet B and if we want to live here, let us show responsibility and not take things for granted.

Meanwhile, Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that board exam for grade-8 students is being resumed across the country while part-I exam of matriculation and intermediate are being excluded.

A statement issued by the ministry of FE&PT said that it was decided with consensus that the 8th grade exam will be conducted through board and it will be a milestone in the journey of unified education.

It also said that 10th class and 12th class exams will also be conducted through board while 9th and 11th class board’s exam will be excluded.

The minister said this after chairing the 14th meeting of Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference in which representatives of the 4 provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated. The federal minister highlighted the apex court’s fee decision regarding private schools and stated that it was the foremost responsibility of the government to enforce it across the country and strict action will be taken against any violation of the decision by private schools.

He said that to bring the uniformity in the academic calendar, it is decided that all boards will announce the results of intermediate before 15th of August.

He said beside this HEC is also going to establish the highest standards of testing service and very soon it will be launched.

Minister said that keeping in view the convenience of the public, online attestation of certificates has been introduced by Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC).