Bamako - Three Malian soldiers were killed on Wednesday in a “complex” attack in the restive centre of the country, the defence ministry said, in the latest violence to hit the Sahel state.

Militants ambushed troops patrolling south of the central Malian town of Boulkessy, near the border with Burkina Faso, killing three soldiers and wounding four, according to a provisional toll.

The patrol “was the target of a complex attack,” the defence ministry said in a statement late Wednesday, adding that Malian troops had wounded 15 assailants.