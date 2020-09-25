Share:

ISLAMABAD - A dynamic and multi-talented veteran powerhouse performer who has been serving the local entertainment industry for over two decades, AijazAslam, continues to vow the audience with each of his performances on-screen. The actor and producer par excellence has been associated with various hit serials of different genres in the recent past, especially his performance as Yawar in Cheekh had the audience stunned. He is currently gracing our TV screens as Jahangir in the latest drama serial ‘Nand.’ Jahangir is a decent and sophisticated husband of a devious and dominating lady Gohar (Faiza Hassan), who is always looking to exploit people around her to maintain her own importance.