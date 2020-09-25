MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said the Pakistan-Kashmir diaspora in the United States America (USA) and around the globe had played a very effective and dynamic role in highlighting the human rights violations taking place in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and also in advocating the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.
He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by Friends of Kashmir-International (FOK) Chairperson Ghazala Habib, called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House, AJK President Office told media.
The president said the diaspora had reached out not only the general public but also the lawmakers, think tanks and the civil society.
Ghazala Habib informed the AJK president about the initiatives taken by their organization for awareness-raising on Kashmir. She said FOK had been actively working on the Kashmir issue not only in the State of Texas but all over the USA.
She informed that FOK had taken out demonstrations, protest rallies and organised webinars on Kashmir.
She said the cumulative impact of those efforts had led to greater awareness and mustering support for the Kashmir cause.