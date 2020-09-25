Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kash­mir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said the Pakistan-Kash­mir diaspora in the Unit­ed States America (USA) and around the globe had played a very effec­tive and dynamic role in highlighting the human rights violations taking place in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and also in advocating the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

He made these re­marks during a meeting with a delegation led by Friends of Kashmir-In­ternational (FOK) Chair­person Ghazala Habib, called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House, AJK President Of­fice told media.

The president said the diaspora had reached out not only the general public but also the law­makers, think tanks and the civil society.

Ghazala Habib in­formed the AJK president about the initiatives tak­en by their organization for awareness-raising on Kashmir. She said FOK had been actively working on the Kash­mir issue not only in the State of Texas but all over the USA.

She informed that FOK had taken out dem­onstrations, protest ral­lies and organised we­binars on Kashmir.

She said the cumu­lative impact of those efforts had led to greater awareness and mustering support for the Kashmir cause.