LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that local problems of people are being solved on priority basis as the incumbent government believes in welfare of the masses.

He said this while reviewing various development works in different areas here on Thursday. Aleem Khan said that in PP-158 development works worth millions of rupees had been completed while Zarar Shaheed Road project of Rs 160 million was underway in NA-129.

He said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to ensure development in a real sense.”

He said: “We are in close touch with party workers and standing with them through their thick and thin.”

The senior minister also met party leaders and workers in different areas.

Govt to continue distribution of financial aid among needy people

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab government would continue procedure of distribution of financial aid and goods among deserving people till elimination of coronavirus.

He expressed these views while attending a ceremony regarding distribution of grant to deserving people organized by Non-Government organization ‘Tang Waseb ‘here on Thursday.

During the ceremony, the minister distributed cheques of Rs 50,000 among 30 deserving families. families to start their own business on small level in Nishter Town Lahore while MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar was also present. Ijaz Alam Augustine said the Punjab government had taken numerous measures to safeguard the most vulnerable segments of society affected by Covid-19.