Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out operation against drug mafia across the country on Thursday arresting 18 suspected smugglers and seizing huge quantity of narcotics, informed ANF HQ spokesman.

The value of seized narcotics is said to be 1.308 billion US dollars, he said. Some nine vehicles have also been impounded by the ANF from the possession of smugglers, he said. According to him, ANF has seized 1.652 ton narcotics and arrested 18 culprits including a foreigner and a lady and impounded nine vehicles while conducting 16 counter-narcotic strikes. He added the seized drugs comprising 1294 kg Morphine, 336.6 kg Hashish, 14 kg Heroin, 4.8 kg Opium and 2.650 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

He added ANF KP, Police Station DI Khan conducted an intelligence based operation at Bhakar Road, DI Khan and recovered 2.4 kg Hashish from possession of Abdul Kareem Khan resident of DI Khan along with a motorcycle. In another operation, staff of Police Station Peshawar conducted a raid near GB Plaza, Karkhano Market, Peshawar and recovered 1 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) from personal possession of arrested accused Mewa Jan resident of Nangarhar (Afghanistan). In third operation, on a tip-off the staff of Police Station ANF Peshawar intercepted a car near Ring Road Peshawar and recovered 4.800 kg Opium and 16.800 kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed under trunk of the said vehicle. An accused namely Hamza Mushtaq Malik resident of Chakwal was arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Mansehra conducted a raid at Township Market, Mansehra and recovered 1.2 kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused Syed Amir Nouman Gillani resident of Mansehra.

ANF Rawalpindi, the staff of Police Station ANF Dina intercepted a Motorcycle near Major Fruit Chat Shop, opposite Fauji Foundation Hospital, GT Road, District Jhelum and recovered 5kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Arif Mehmood resident of Gujrat. In another operation, the staff of PS Islamabad Capital Territory intercepted a car near Sachal Sarmast Road, G-11, Islamabad and recovered 8kg Hashish from the said vehicle. Three accused including a lady namely Muhammad Irshad resident of Lucky Marwat Syed Muheeb Ullah Shah, Riasat Begum both residents of Rawalpindi were arrested during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug smugglers while further investigation was on, the spokesman said.