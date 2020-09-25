Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ansab Jahangir has launched a beautiful bridal collection with the name ‘D I A’. A wedding filled with an abundance of joy every woman dreams of having, with her family and friends by her side. Creating a cheerful & exhilarating atmosphere, D I A is a lovely celebration of a bride enjoying her magical moment in the sun.

The collection embodies a whimsical experience with a fun spirit, indulging in musings and laughter with sisters, bridesmaids and family; featuring Ayeza Khan, Anila Murtaza, SonaMemon, Hiba Khan and ManalTabani, stunning in the remarkable collection which presents tremendous cultural allure. The occasions cherished are the traditions that have grown on vines, including beautiful moments from the engagement to the nikkah and mehendi, akin to seasons throughout the year. The exciting journey and zest of a memorable celebration a happy bride dreams of is exceptionally fulfilled through D I A, which proposes a union that will last a lifetime. With a wondrous array of color, joy and lush greenery, Ansab Jahangir’s newest collection promises an enthralling adventure with the special people in our lives, commemorating an eternal bond with the utmost elegance and refined grace.