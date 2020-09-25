Share:

PESHAWAR - A delegation led by British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Dr Christian Turn­er called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Thursday and offered support to the provincial government in the health and education sector.

The chief minister said that the provincial gov­ernment was looking forward to undertake devel­opment projects in education and health sectors on the basis of partnership in merged districts, says a press release. “We put high value on the British government’s cooperation for the develop­ment,” the chief minister said.