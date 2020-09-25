Share:

Peshawar - The passengers will have to wait for at least one month for the resumption of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced to keep the service suspended till addressing the technical fault from the buses.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said yesterday that the team of experts, which has arrived from China, has determined the reasons behind the fire incidents in the BRT buses.

He said the main reason behind the fire incidents in the buses is the unexpected external atmosphere and electric shortcircuit in motor capacitor/controller.

To resolve the problem, the existing controllers in the buses will be upgraded with high capacity controllers which will be compatible with extreme external environment.

The special assistant said the import of required items, customs clearance, installations of new equipment and testing will consume up to one-month time. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is in regular contact with TransPeshawar, the company responsible for running the service, for ensuring preparation and installation of the necessary equipment with a rapid pace.

He said the company which has produced the buses is committed to ensure timely provision of all the necessary equipment. He said the bus company has assured to run all the buses by October 25.