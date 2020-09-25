Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Civil Aviation Au­thority (CAA) has issued new Standard Operat­ing Procedures (SOPs) for international pas­sengers, removing the requirement of vacant seats between travellers.

The SOPs come into effect immediately and would remain intact till December 31, said a news release.

Passengers shall be required to install Pass Track App, available at the Google play store and the apple store. For passengers who do not possess smart phones shall be required to enter their data on the website https://passtrack.nitb.gov.pk/login.

Children under 12 years of age, disabled passengers and high level International del­egations referred by Ministry of Foreign Af­fairs shall be exempted from the app/ web data requirement.

International passen­gers traveling from cate­gory B countries require a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test not older than 96hr prior to com­mencement of travel to Pakistan. Passengers traveling from category A countries does not re­quire to get themselves tested prior to com­mencement of travel.

Categorization of countries shall be sub­jected to fortnightly review by Ministry of National Health Ser­vices, Regulation and Coordination on the ba­sis of objective health assessment.