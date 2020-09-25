Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority on Thursday fetched Rs.14 billion by allotting 1047 residential plots of different sizes in Park Enclave-III through open balloting.

The authority has successfully conducted balloting of plots of Park Enclave-III through balloting held at Convention Centre Islamabad. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan was also present on the occasion to oversee balloting proceedings. For a total of 1047 plots, 1744 applications were received. Through balloting CDA allotted plots of different categories including 271 plots of size 25x50, 546 plots of size 35x70, 103 plots of size 40x80 and 64 plots of size 50x90. The balloting was conducted by experts deputed by NADRA through software specifically designed for the purpose in the presence of applicants. While speaking on the occasion SAPM Ali Nawaz Awan said that investor friendly policies of the Federal Government and CDA have regained the confidence of general public. He said the initiatives taken to boost construction industry in the country particularly in the Federal Capital are now bearing fruits which can be gauged by the fact in merely three months, investors have invested Rs.57 billion in different commercial plots auctioned through open auctions organized by the CDA.