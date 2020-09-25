Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javeed Iqbal on Thursday listened to the complaints of the affectees of housing societies, who turned up at NAB headquarters from across the country to directly register their complaints to the Chairman.

The Chairman patiently listened to complaints against various housing societies including Makkah City, Rawalpindi, Arqam City, Rawalpindi, Serena City, Rawalpindi, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi and Karachi Housing Society and directed the concerned Bureau officers to address these complaints on priority.

Chairman after the assuming the coveted responsibilities in October 2017 decided to himself listen the complaints on last Thursday of every month.

He had directed Director Generals of all the bureaus to ensure listening to the complaints of the aggrieved persons personally on last Thursday of every month.

The complainants lauded the untiring efforts of Chairman for addressing their woes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NAB said bureau’s foremost priority was to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country.

The anti graft watchdog is making serious efforts to resolve peoples complaints, he said.

NAB officers are performing their national duties of corruption eradication with dedication, he added.

He directed all DGs and officials to put their energies together for concluding complaints verifications, inquiries and investigations after collecting concrete evidence, so that the culprits could be punished and law could take its own course.