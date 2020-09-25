Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser yesterday said proposed changes in visa policy and concessions for Afghan traders would help increase people-to-people contacts and economic activities on both sides.

“The engagement between political hierarchy and parliamentarians from either side had further strengthened the existing relation, as peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region and the world,” said the Speaker National Assembly in a meeting with Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan Rahimullah Qatra.

He said it was also encouraging to see the positive developments on the Afghan peace process. The commitment and understanding between both the nations had foiled foreign attempts to create misunderstandings, he said.

Referring to the formation of task forces of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group, the speaker said that the Task Forces deliberated a spectrum of issues affecting trade and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghan Acting Ambassador Rahimullah Qatra thanked the Speaker for his kind remarks and said that both the nations had much affinity which was increasing with the passage of time. He praised the role of speaker in taking the lead role in visa and trade facilitation and resolution of contentious issues.

Rahimullah Qatra said that Afghanistan attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and its efforts for bringing peace in Afghanistan are commendable. He said that extending trade and cooperation in diverse sectors would be beneficial for both the countries.

He praised the role of Parliamentary Friendship Groups in augmentation of existing cordial relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.