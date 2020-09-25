Share:

BEIJING - Chinese troops that arrived in Russia in mid-September to participate in the Kavkaz-2020 strategic military drills are ready for their live-fire exercise slated for Friday, a military spokesperson said Thursday.

The Kavkaz-2020 drills that began on Sept. 21 will continue until Sept. 26.The live-fire exercise will be conducted at the Kapustin Yar range in Russia’s Astrakhan Region, Tan Kefei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told at a press conference.

The Kavkaz-2020 drills have enhanced the capability of armed forces of multiple countries to jointly respond to security challenges and maintain regional peace and stability, further deepening the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era, said Tan.