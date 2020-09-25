Share:

LAHORE - In the wake of Local Government elections expected by the end of this year, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday gave a go-ahead signal regarding utilization of Local Government funds under the municipal services programme to be executed at the gross-roots level.

“The utilization of funds will expedite development journey and public problems will be solved at their doorsteps”, the Chief Minister said while chairing a meeting on the Local Governments at his office.

The Secretary Local Government gave a briefing to the participants.

The meeting deliberated upon starting development schemes through Punjab Municipal Services programme at the grassroots.

The meeting also gave in-principle approval to the utilization of funds under Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

The Chief Minister directed to devise a comprehensive mechanism for transparent and judicious distribution of funds.

Usman Buzdar told the meeting that a comprehensive strategy had been devised for the solution of different problems including sewerage, sanitation and provision of potable water.

He said that the second phase of green and clean Punjab programme will be started from next month.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Yasir Humayun, Chief Secretary, ACS (U), Chairman P&D, Secretary Good Governance Committee Ejaz Hussain Minhas and others attended the meeting.