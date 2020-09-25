Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ad­viser to Punjab govern­ment Dr Salman Shah on Thursday said that China Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC) will develop geographi­cal linkages to promote regional connectivity and economic activities. He said, in time comple­tion of CPEC was im­perative for regional economic development, Radio Pakistan re­ported. It opens up the entire region for invest­ment which will bring a positive economic im­pact and it was the high time to take advantage of this great economic opportunity, he added. He said the positive involvement of India in CPEC will improve bilateral ties between Pakistan and India.