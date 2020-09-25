Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The former One Direction star announced the birth in a touching social media post, calling their precious gift ‘healthy and beautiful.’ ‘Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful’ the 27 year old Pillowtalk singer wrote along with a black and white photo of his heavily tattooed hand holding on to his and the 25 year old supermodel’s pride and joy.

‘To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.’ Friends, family and fans of the couple flocked to Instagram comments to send their love.