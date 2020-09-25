Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that the federal government cannot pressurise the opposition through the National Accountability Bureau.

The PPP chief condemned NAB’s notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazal(JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and termed it as an attempt of the federal government to exert pressure on the opposition politicians.

“The(Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led) government is frightened by Pakistan Democratic Movement and is sending NAB notices to political leaders after the APC (All Parties Conference) revealed government’s insecurities,” he said in a statement.

Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan can no longer suppress the people’s resistance no matter what it does or use NAB or any other tool to victimise the opposition leaders.

The PPP Chairman asked the PTI-led government to stop using such tactics against JUI-F Maulana Fazalur Rehman and other opposition leaders adding that reverse counting had started for the regime as people are fed up with its anti-people, anti-democracy and anti-economic policies.

Meanwhile yesterday, PPP leader Dr Nafisa Shah said that after the “resounding success” of the APC the NAB had become overactive. “An associate of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was arrested yesterday and there are talks of arrest of (Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz President) Shahbaz Sharif,” she told a news conference here alogn with Palwasha Khan and Nazir Dhoki.

Dr Shah said that the PTI ministers were distributing certificates of patriotism and calling opposition traitors. “Speaker National Assembly behaved like a PTI worker and bulldozed the legislations. Speaker does not let opposition leaders speak in the assembly,” she added.

Nafisa Shah said that issues of national security were discussed in the meeting with the army chief but the federal minister, on the instructions of Imran Khan started talking about the meeting in the media.

“The chaos in the government is evident by the gibberish on daily basis of the government’s ministers. The speeches by Asif Ali and Nawaz Sharif were aired by all television channels and watched by the entire country,” she said.

Palwasha Khan said that in the time of Raza Rabbani as Chairman Senate, the security agencies used to come to the parliament to brief about the security situation.

“This is what is called civilian supremacy. Now, PDM will start its movement soon but the government has started panicking and arresting political workers. The civilian supremacy is in the 1973 constitution,” she added.

The APC communiqué, she said, talks about freedom of judiciary, election reforms, independent foreign policy, fall of Kashmir and across the board accountability. “These are the issues Pakistan is facing now and the PTI government is not able to resolve them,” the PPP leader said.