Islamabad - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Thursday called explanation of Executive Director (ED) National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicines (NIRM) over not responding to the complaints filed on Prime Minister’s Office Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

The explanation letter issued by the ministry to ED NIRM said that Prime Minister’s Office Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) assigned various tasks on 23rd Jan, 2020 pertaining to service matters through Composite Tasking Stage-I & II which were required to be submitted by end dates, set by the Prime Minister’s Office both in hard and soft formats. It further said that it was also directed to upload data Composite Tasking Stage-II. However, the requisite information on the following subject information on the following subject matters has neither been submitted nor uploaded on the PMDU’s portal in Composite Tasking Stage-II along with compliance certificate and consolidated report.