DADU - The Meat Section officials of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Thursday raided different slaughterhouses in the city and seized a large quantity of unhygienic meat.

On the directives of HMC Administrator Safdar Ali Bughio, In-charges of meat sections of the city and Latifabad jointly took action against the owners of slaughterhouses for selling unhealthy and unhygienic meat to the consumers and seized a large quantity of meat from them.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Meat Section In-charges Nadeem Ghauri and Waseem Ahmed Zai vowed to continue raiding suspected slaughterhouses. They warned their owners to stop selling unhealthy meat, failing which cases would also be registered against them. Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients died while 15 new cases were reported in Hyderabad district during the last 24 hours. A report by the health department confirmed that Munir Ahmed, 60, and Ali Bux, 65, who were isolated at their homes succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday evening. Munir Ahmed, resident of Bhitai Town and Ali Bux of a village near Tando Jam breathed their last at their homes where they were isolated since September 7 and 8, respectively, sources said. The deceased were buried at graveyards in their respective areas as per standard operating procedures (SOPs). Meanwhile, 15 new coronavirus cases have also been reported in the district during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active COVID-19 patients to 138. Out of them, 136 are isolated at their homes while one is under treatment at Civil Hospital, Hyderabad and the other at Karachi’s hospital. Out of 15 new cases, 10 were reported from Qasimabad, three from city and two from Latifabad taluka of district Hyderabad, sources said.